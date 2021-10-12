(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government is looking to ease the rules for companies to raise cash as part of a wide-ranging revamp to boost London’s standing as a global financial center after Brexit.

The review focuses on shortening the time frames for lengthy stock offerings like rights issues, where companies offer new shares to existing holders first, according to a statement Tuesday. Bloomberg News reported in March 2020 that British regulators were in talks with advisers about potential changes to the capital raising rules.

Other changes being considered include facilitating retail investor participation in fundraisings, examining the use of new technologies and making the capital raising process more efficient for London-listed companies.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday appointed Mark Austin, a partner at law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, as the independent chair of the review.

