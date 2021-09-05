(Bloomberg) -- Storage limits for sperm, eggs and embryos in the U.K. are to be increased to a maximum of 55 years to give people greater choice over when to start a family. Under the proposals announced by Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday, prospective parents would be given the option to keep or dispose of frozen reproductive cells or embryos at 10-year intervals. The existing storage limit is 10 years. “The current storage arrangements can be severely restrictive for those making the important decision about when to start a family, and this new legislation will help turn off the ticking clock in the back of people’s minds,” Javid said in a statement.

“Technological breakthroughs –- including in egg freezing -– have changed the equation in recent years and it’s only right that this progress puts more power into the hands of potential parents,” he said.

The proposals, which follow a public consultation, require approval by Parliament.

