(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to offer a third dose of Covid vaccines to people 12 and older with severely weakened immune systems following a recommendation from a committee that advises the government.

The extra doses should be given to people with leukemia, advanced HIV, recent organ transplants and others who were significantly immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second shot, according to a statement Wednesday from Public Health England. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is still deliberating on the potential benefits of boosters for the wider population and awaiting further evidence to make a decision, health authorities said.

“We know people with specific conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 may have received less protection against the virus from two vaccine doses,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote in a separate statement. He added this is not the start of the booster program, which is slated to begin in September following final advice from the JCVI.

The government, which estimates that Covid vaccines have saved more than 105,000 lives and prevented 24 million infections in England alone, is seeking to ramp up protection for parts of the population that remain vulnerable and reduce the risks of hospitalizations and deaths.

Either the Moderna Inc. or Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine should be given as the third dose for adults 18 and over, while the Pfizer shot is preferred for those 12 to 17, according to health authorities.

A “top-up” dose is advised for those who may not have generated a full immune response to the first two. Those with less serious immunosuppression are likely to become eligible for another dose as part of a potential booster program. The National Health Service will contact people as soon as possible to arrange appointments for a third dose, the government said.

