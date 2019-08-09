(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. plans to host the annual United Nations climate summit in Glasgow in 2020, assuming its bid is successful.

Britain, which is bidding along with Italy to host the conference at the end of 2020, said in a statement it will use Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus as the venue. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already nominated former energy minister Claire Perry to act as president of the summit, known as COP26.

Italy would host preparatory events in the run-up to the summit, which the U.K. described as “first major test” of the world’s commitment to scaling up efforts to fight climate change since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.

The choice of a Scottish city as a venue is in keeping with Johnson’s stated desire to spread prosperity beyond London and the southeast. It also comes at a time when polls indicate Scots swinging in favor of independence from the U.K. after voting against that outcome in a 2014 referendum.

