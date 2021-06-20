(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government plans to regulate big streaming companies such as Netflix Inc., Disney+ and Amazon Prime in the same way as traditional broadcasters, the Press Association reported Sunday, without saying how it obtained the information.

Under plans set to be announced next week, media watchdog Ofcom would be allowed to rule on complaints relating to issues including bias and accuracy similar to its oversight of more traditional broadcasters, like the British Broadcasting Corp. and ITV Plc. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is expected to outline the proposal in a white paper, the PA reported.

The PA said it contacted Netflix, Amazon and Disney for comment and didn’t detail any response.

