(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will reopen its embassy in Kyiv next week for the first time since it was closed in February in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday.

“We will very shortly -- next week -- reopen our embassy in Ukraine’s capital city,” Johnson said at a press conference in Delhi, where he is visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He attributed the reopening to “the extraordinary fortitude and the success of President Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian forces in Kyiv.”

