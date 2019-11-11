(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. plans to announce a rescue deal to sell British Steel to China’s Jingye Group Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

The details will be released this afternoon, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

The Sunday Telegraph reported over the weekend that advisers were in the process of finalizing a draft agreement involving a 70 million-pound ($89 million) deal. The takeover will be aided by a 300 million-pound package of loans and other support, the newspaper reported.

A deal would end months of speculation about the future of British Steel and the fate of thousands of jobs in the northern town of Scunthorpe. Heavy industry in the U.K. has been in decline for decades as manufacturers move overseas to take advantage of cheaper labor costs, but politicians have been vocal about trying to save British Steel.

Turkey’s Oyak Group said on Monday that it’s ended talks to acquire the company.

A representative for the U.K. administrator managing the sale of British Steel declined to comment. Jingye wasn’t immediately able to provide a comment.

British Steel was put into liquidation in May, just three years after being acquired by private equity firm Greybull Capital LLP for 1 pound. The company has struggled in the face of weak steel demand, surging costs and tough competition from cheaper imports.

U.K. labor union Unite said it “cautiously welcomed” news reports on the deal with Jingye. It plans to meet with the Chinese buyer to understand the details of the agreement.

