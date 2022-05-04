(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government has published proposals under which app stores could be asked to commit to a code of practice setting security and privacy requirements.

The proposed code would require stores to have a “vulnerability reporting process for each app so flaws can be found and fixed quicker,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The guidelines would affect developers and store operators, including Apple Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Microsoft Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co.

No app “should put our money and data at risk. That’s why the Government is taking action to ensure app stores and developers raise their security standards and better protect U.K. consumers,” Cyber Security Minister Julia Lopez said.

The government is now seeking opinions from companies and experts until June 29.

