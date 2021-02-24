(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. expects to keep business levies competitive with the other Group of Seven nations, a government official familiar with the matter said, giving Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak scope to raise corporation tax in his budget next week.

The U.K. rate is already the lowest among the seven nations at 19%, the person said. Rates in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are all above 25%. The official also pointed to proposals earlier this week by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to lift the U.S. rate to 28% from 21%.

If the U.S. follows through on those plans, Sunak has scope to raise the U.K. rate by as much as six percentage points in coming years, and the country would still have the lowest level of corporation tax in the G-7.

The Treasury declined to comment. The official commented after the Financial Times reported that Sunak plans to announce a “sharp” rise in corporation tax, while the Times said the government is eyeing a rate as high as 25%.

Sunak will unveil his spending plans on March 3 with the U.K. mired in a third coronavirus lockdown. He’s in a tight spot, seeking ways to revive the economy while looking to restore public finances to sustainable levels.

Sacred Duty

After the government committed about 300 billion pounds ($424 billion) to tackle the virus and support companies and workers in the current tax year, the budget deficit is hitting peacetime records.

The chancellor has said it’s his “sacred” duty to rein in the deficit, and warned of “tough choices” ahead in order to do so. He began making a dent in the deficit in November, freezing pay for millions of public sector workers and cutting overseas aid, and officials have suggested more decisions to cut spending or raise tax will be announced next week.

The Conservatives promised in their 2019 election manifesto not to raise the rates of income tax, value added sales tax or national insurance, the Treasury’s biggest revenue raisers.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowing to stick to that pledge, Sunak’s options for raising large amounts are limited. But estimates from the government’s tax authority suggest that each percentage point rise in corporation tax would boost Treasury coffers by about 2 billion pounds in the 2021-22 tax year, and 3 billion pounds the following year.

Before the 2019 election, Johnson pledged to cancel a planned cut in corporation tax to 17% so that the government could spend money on priorities such as the state-funded National Health Service. That was formalized by Sunak in the 2020 spring budget.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.