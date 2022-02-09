(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s chief legal adviser pledged a “forensic and robust” review into the Serious Fraud Office’s handling of a botched bribery case as it weighs making changes at the country’s top fraud prosecutor.

The probe will focus on disclosure failings as well as contact with third-parties, Attorney General Suella Braverman said Wednesday.

She announced the review last year after becoming “deeply concerned” after a criminal judge found serious failings in a major bribery investigation. One of the convictions in the Unaoil case was quashed while the judges criticized the prosecutor for its interactions with a U.S. fixer and for not disclosing key documents.

Sir David Calvert-Smith, a former Director of Public Prosecutions and High Court judge, will lead the review, Braverman said.

“I announced this review on the day of the judgment as it was clear to me that swift action was needed,” Braverman said. “We must ensure lessons are learned so that the failings we saw in the Unaoil case can never happen again.”

A spokesperson for the SFO said it will fully cooperate with the review.

