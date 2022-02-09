(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson’s premiership is past the point of no return and he should resign, a hedge fund manager who has given the U.K.’s ruling Conservative Party more than three million pounds ($4 million) told the BBC.

If “you lose moral authority” and “betray a sense of not really caring, I think you should leave,” John Armitage, co-founder of hedge fund Egerton Capital, said in an interview broadcast Wednesday. Asked if Johnson is “past the point of no return,” he replied: “Well, personally yes.”

The British prime minister has faced months of negative headlines about parties held in his Downing Street office during the pandemic, which are the subject of a police inquiry into whether they broke Covid-19 rules in place at the time.

Armitage has donated more than 3.1 million pounds to the Conservatives since 2014, according to Electoral Commission data, including more than 500,000 pounds since Johnson became leader.

He has also donated smaller amounts to the opposition Labour party, including 12,500 pounds last March, and to the anti-Brexit Remain campaign in 2016.

