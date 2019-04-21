U.K. PM May to Be Told to Step Down by June or Be Ousted: Times

(Bloomberg) -- The head of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative Party lawmakers will tell British Prime Minister Theresa May that she has to step down by the end of June or they will change the party’s leadership rules to oust her, the Sunday Times reported.

Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee, will meet May this week to tell her that 70 percent of ruling lawmakers want her to resign for messing up the Brexit process and overseeing a drastic decline in support for the Conservative Party, according to the report.

The executive of 1922 committee will meet Tuesday to decide on whether to allow a new vote of no confidence against May before December. The Times cited party insiders as saying that committee voters want to change the rules unless May agrees to quit by June 30.

