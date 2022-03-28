(Bloomberg) -- London’s Metropolitan Police have concluded that U.K. lockdown laws were broken by government officials close to the prime minister and are due to issue fines for the offenses, the Guardian reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

The police have been investigating a dozen gatherings on government premises, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s apartment, following a spate of reports that officials held boozy parties while the rest of the country was under lockdown to contain the corona virus. While Johnson himself was at some of the events under investigation, the Guardian didn’t say whether he was among those who would be fined.

The prime minister has repeatedly said he was assured no rules were broken and that he understood that an event he attended was a work gathering. A spokesman for the police said the force won’t be offering a running commentary on the probe and the prime minister’s office declined to comment on the latest report.

The fallout from the so-called Partygate scandal was the most serious in a string of scandals that brought Johnson to the brink during the first weeks of the year as several Tory MPs called for him to step down. Since then, the war in Ukraine has shifted attention away from the prime minister’s domestic problems and offered him a chance to reset.

Should the police conclude that there was widespread lawbreaking at No. 10 under Johnson, it could revive the pressure on the prime minister and spur more lawmakers to try to force a confidence vote.

