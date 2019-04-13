(Bloomberg) -- London police fired at a vehicle that “deliberately rammed” into the parked car of the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.K., the Ukrainian embassy said in a statement.

When police arrived on the scene on Saturday morning, the driver steered his car at the officers, the Metropolitan Police said in a separate statement. The police arrested the man, who was not injured, after both firearms and a taser were discharged, the police said. The incident is not being treated as a terrorist attack.

Neither statement said whether Natalia Galibarenko, the Ukraine ambassador to the U.K., was in the car at the time. No staff at the embassy, which sits in a quiet residential area near Holland Park, west London, were injured, the embassy statement said.

