(Bloomberg) -- U.K. police said they will recommend more fines for staff and officials close to Boris Johnson over rule-breaking parties held during the pandemic, bringing the total number of fixed penalty notices to over 50.

The individuals -- who London’s Metropolitan Police did not identify -- can expect to receive fines from the ACRO Criminal Records Office over the events, which took place in the heart of the British government while the rest of England was restricted from socializing in groups due to Covid-19.

Johnson’s office has said it will inform the public if the prime minister himself receives a fine. The Met said in an emailed statement Tuesday it is “making every effort to progress this investigation at speed.”

