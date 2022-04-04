U.K. Police Levy Fines for No. 10 Lockdown Party, Guardian Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. officials have been fined for holding a party at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street offices the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, the Guardian reported.

The penalties, relating to events in April 2021, confirm for the first time that Covid laws were broken inside No. 10, the newspaper said.

Read More: U.K. Police to Refer Penalty Notices Over Downing Street Parties

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.