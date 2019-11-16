(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Scotland Yard is investigating complaints of electoral fraud after accusations that the ruling Conservative party offered enticements to Brexit Party candidates not to run for some contested seats in the December election.

The Metropolitan Police Service’s Special Enquiry Team is investigating any potential criminal activity, the London-based force said in a statement on Saturday. It didn’t give any further details on the cases.

The investigation comes after Charlie Falconer, the former Labour Party cabinet minister in charge of Britain’s courts, asked the Metropolitan Police to probe reports about Brexit Party candidates allegedly being approached by the Conservative Party to persuade them to withdraw their candidacy and offering inducements.

Falconer’s letter, addressed to Commissioner Cressida Dick, cited comments from Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage alleging intimidation by the Conservatives as well as offers of jobs and peerages to senior figures. Falconer questioned the integrity of the election and asked for an investigation into whether the law may have been broken.

Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove, who is in charge of no-deal Brexit preparations, reiterated to the BBC’s Today program on Saturday that the Tories aren’t engaging in pacts or negotiations with other political parties ahead of the Dec. 12 vote. He said he wasn’t aware of any offers of jobs or peerages to Brexit Party candidates and that he didn’t know about the specific allegations.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Amott in London at jamott@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Davis at abdavis@bloomberg.net, Sara Marley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.