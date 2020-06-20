(Bloomberg) -- U.K. police are responding to a “serious incident” in Reading, England, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said in a tweet.

Three people have died and two are in critical care after stabbings in a park, the Telegraph reported, citing an unnamed source.

Police officers are on the scene and investigating. U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel said she’s “deeply concerned” to hear reports of the incident.

The borough council of Reading, a town about 40 miles west of London, urged people to stay clear of the town center due to a “major incident.”

A Black Lives Matter protest had taken place at the park earlier in the day, the Press Association said.

