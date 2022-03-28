(Bloomberg) -- London’s Metropolitan Police are set to issue at least 20 fines to government officials close to the prime minister who broke U.K. lockdown rules, according to a person familiar with their thinking.

The first batch of fines are expected to be levied as soon as Tuesday, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing police business.

The police have been investigating a dozen gatherings on government premises, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s apartment, following a spate of reports that officials held boozy parties while the rest of the country was under lockdown to contain Covid-19.

The prime minister has repeatedly said he was assured that no rules were broken and that he understood that an event he attended was a work gathering. A spokesman for the police said the force won’t be offering a running commentary on the probe and the prime minister’s office declined to comment on the latest report.

The fallout from the so-called Partygate scandal was the most serious in a string of scandals that brought Johnson to the brink during the first weeks of the year as several Tory MPs called for him to step down. Since then, the war in Ukraine has shifted attention away from the prime minister’s domestic problems and offered him a chance to reset.

The Guardian reported earlier Monday that the police had concluded laws were broken and were set to issue some fines.

