(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government and opposition politicians are showing a rare united front on the European Union, with both sides criticizing the bloc as it prepares to restrict exports of vaccines to its former member.

The EU measure is aimed at companies that it says haven’t met delivery obligations to the bloc. It will likely reject authorizations to export AstraZeneca Plc’s coronavirus vaccines and their ingredients to the U.K. until the drugmaker fulfills its contracts, according to a senior EU official.

The move, which comes as the bloc struggles to accelerate its inoculation program, risks creating a further deterioration in relations with London. The vaccine issue, as well as trade and tensions over Northern Ireland, are straining the fragile post-Brexit trade relationship agreed on in December.

“I don’t think the EU is helping itself here; I don’t think it’s helped itself much in the last few weeks and months on the whole question of the vaccine,” U.K. opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told LBC radio on Monday, joining Prime Minister Boris Johnson in condemning the bloc’s actions. “I don’t think we should go down the road of banning exports.”

Earlier, Helen Whately, a junior U.K. health minister, told Sky News that “vaccine nationalism, this kind of breathless speculation about limiting supply doesn’t do anybody any good.”

EU leaders meeting later this week will discuss the vaccine plan, and will ultimately have to decide if they should follow through with the proposed restrictive measures.

But not all governments support such a dramatic step, giving Johnson a chance to persuade some to reject the idea. He’s called EU leaders about the dispute in recent days, including Dutch premier Mark Rutte and Belgium’s Alexander De Croo and plans more conversations before the meeting, a person familiar with the matter said.

While countries including Italy and France said they were open to exploring the export ban others, such as Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, urged caution and warned about the impact on European companies, according to a diplomatic note seen by Bloomberg.

The conflict between the EU and the U.K. has been growing since Astra informed Brussels earlier this year it wouldn’t deliver the number of shots it had promised for the first quarter.

Astra has remained at the center of the EU’s vaccination problems since then. Most recently, its shot was temporarily suspended in much of Europe over blood-clot fears.

While the EU drug regulator backed the vaccine last week, and U.S. trial results published Monday said there were no safety concerns, public trust in the shot has plummeted in Europe. The majority of people in Germany, France, Italy and Spain now see the vaccine as unsafe, a survey by YouGov published by The Telegraph on Monday shows.

Such public concern could be bad news for the EU, which is struggling to overcome a slow start to its inoculation campaign. The bloc has administered 12 doses per 100 people, less than a third of what the U.K. has managed, according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker. The U.K. vaccinated more than 1.5 million people on Friday and Saturday, setting daily records on successive days.

The European Commission said last week that it would restrict exports of vaccines to countries that don’t reciprocate or that already have high vaccination rates.

The U.K. is the largest recipient of doses made in the EU, receiving 10 million of 42 million shots exported by the bloc so far. The EU has previously demanded AstraZeneca use doses manufactured in the U.K. to meet its contractual obligations to the bloc.

“This is not about banning vaccine exports, this is about making sure that companies deliver on their contracts,” EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told reporters in Brussels on Monday. “This is the direction we are moving.”

But Pfizer Inc. has warned that the free movement of supplies between the U.K. and the EU is critical to the production of its own vaccine. Manufacturing of lipids -- the fatty substance used to deliver the genetic material at the heart of the vaccine Pfizer makes with its German partner BioNTech SE -- takes place at a secret location in the U.K. before shipping to the EU where the shots are completed.

AstraZeneca -- one of four vaccines approved in the bloc -- is now expected to deliver 30 million shots to the EU by the end of this month, less than half of what it initially committed to.

The EU official, who asked not to be named because the decisions are under consideration and haven’t been made public, added that there are no outstanding requests for U.K. exports from Astra’s production facility in the Netherlands, but should such a request be made, it will likely be rejected. A production plant in the Netherlands and one in Belgium produce ingredients for the Astra shot.

The EU isn’t alone in having supply issues. The U.K. is facing a “significant” four-week cut to the supply of Covid-19 vaccines from late March. A delayed shipment of the Astra vaccine from India and a batch requiring re-testing are behind the disruption.

