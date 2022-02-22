(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. recorded its first fiscal surplus since the start of the pandemic, setting Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on course for an almost 18 billion-pound ($24 billion) budget windfall.

The government raised 2.9 billion pounds more in tax than it spent in January, Office for National Statistics figures showed Tuesday.

The figures reflect the recovery from the pandemic, which has boosted tax receipts from workers and businesses and allowed the government to end costly support programs such as furlough. The economy is on track to return to its pre-Covid size in the coming quarter.

Britain typically registers surpluses in January and July, the biggest tax months of the year, but the damage caused by coronanvirus meant the last time it did so was in January 2020 -– before the pandemic struck.

Borrowing in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was at 138.5 billion pounds, less than the 156.3 billion pounds the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in October.

That gives Sunak fiscal space to deliver further help for households facing a cost of living crisis that is set to worsen in April, when a 12 billion-pound payroll tax increase is scheduled to coincide with a 54% jump in energy bills.

Sunak is resisting calls from some lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party to cancel the planned increase in national insurance contribution, but assistance is likely when he delivers his Spring Statement on March 23.

A key reason why Sunak is reluctant to relax his budget-cutting efforts is the impact that soaring prices are having on the public finances. Around a quarter of government debt tied to RPI measure of inflation, which surged to a 31-year high of 7.8% in January.

Debt interest costs totaled 57.8 billion pounds between April and January. That’s 25.7 billion pounds higher, or 80%, than the same period a year earlier and well above OBR forecasts. A significant further hit is likely in the coming fiscal year, which starts in April.

