(Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation slowed to just a quarter of the Bank of England’s target in May, boosting the case for policy makers to add to their stimulus plan at their meeting this week.

Consumer prices increased just 0.5% from a year earlier, the weakest since 2016, amid falling prices of auto fuel and recreational goods. The core rate, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, slipped to 1.2%, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

BOE officials are expected to increase bond purchases by 100 billion pounds ($126 billion) as they look to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and some economists suggest further easing will be needed this year, possibly including taking interest rates below zero for the first time.

Most non-essential stores remained closed during May due to the U.K.’s lockdown. The inflation reading was pushed down from 0.8% in April by cheaper petroleum and diesel while games and toys reversed price gains seen a month earlier. Modest upward pressure came from food prices.

The central bank, which has already slashed rates to 0.1% and restarted bond buying to fight the crisis, has said the economy may be heading for the worst downturn in three centuries, while data last week showed it shrank by more than 20% in April alone.

