(Bloomberg) -- U.K. power prices for Monday surged to a record after supplies plunged, an early signal of what might come this winter.

National Grid Plc, which has warned that the buffer needed to keep the lights on will shrink, even called for two coal-fired generators to be turned on.

Last winter, the tightest since 2016, was characterized by a spate of market warnings, with the network manager regularly calling on utilities and generators to switch on plants with very short notice.

The jump in U.K. day-ahead rates is just the latest example in the wider rally in everything from electricity to natural gas and carbon permits. With less than a month to go until the heating season starts, utilities are raising prices across Europe in a blow for millions of consumers and businesses.

“Low wind and high gas prices have resulted in a perfect shoulder month storm,” said Phil Hewitt, executive director of industry consultant Enappsys Ltd.

Margins in the U.K. power market will be sufficient on Monday and are “currently forecast to be sufficient for the coming week,” a National Grid spokesperson says by email.

This chart shows U.K. wind output dropping below 1 gigawatt on Monday:

The U.K. is getting increasingly reliant on imported energy and the market is struggling to attract cargoes of liquefied natural gas when prices are soaring everywhere. On top of that, Electricite de France SA delayed the start of two U.K. reactors previously scheduled to start this weekend. The Heysham 1.2 reactor is now set to start on Monday and the Heysham 1.1 unit on Tuesday, according to filings on the company’s website.

While wind power is getting more important for the nation’s power supplies, its contribution varies widely. Output was as low as 474 megawatts on Monday morning, compared with a record of 14,286 megawatts set on May 21.

National Grid asked EDF to fire up two coal-fired units at the West Burton A station. Both units were generating at 8 a.m. London time, grid data show. The U.K. has plans to phase out coal by 2024, but in the interim is reliant on these units when margins are tight.

“The U.K.’s exposure to volatile global gas prices underscores the importance of our plan to build a robust domestic renewable energy sector to further reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” a spokesperson for the U.K. department of business, energy and industrial strategy said. “The best way for consumers to keep energy bills down is to shop around for the cheapest tariffs on the market.”

U.K. day-ahead power jumped 75% to record 219.46 pounds a megawatt-hour on the N2EX exchange. The average price for the evening peak was 731 pounds, the highest since January, Enappsys data show.

The picture looks similar in Germany, where wind generation is expected to drop as low as 469 megawatts at 11 a.m. on Monday, compared with record of 46,846 megawatt set on Jan 21. The German day-ahead rate added 31% to 127.82 euros per megawatt-hour, highest level since Oct. 2008 on Epex. Nordic power jumped to highest level since Feb. 2012, settling at 90.91 euros on Nord Pool.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.