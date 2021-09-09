(Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices surged in Britain, driven by supply shortages. An auction for U.K. intraday power prices cleared at 2,000 pounds ($2,762) per megawatt hour from noon to 12:30 p.m local time, as a shortfall in power in Ireland exacerbated near record-high prices across Europe.

The late morning price was more than nine times higher than intraday power values at 8 a.m. Thursday, highlighting the extreme volatility in electricity markets that will likely get worse as demand increases this winter.

Ireland, which usually exports wind power to the U.K., faced acute supply shortages and issued a warning earlier Thursday that the country could face blackouts. The Moyle interconnector, which sends electricity across the Irish Sea from Northern Ireland to Scotland, was halted to prevent any exports.

That helped drive the intraday price above 1,000 pounds from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which is nearly a fivefold increase from 8 a.m., well before the usual evening demand peak.

Record-high gas prices are being driven by tight supply that likely won’t ease much in Europe until a new pipeline from Russia begins operating. At the same time, the U.K. is seeing a dearth in wind speeds that would normally be providing more renewable power to the country’s grid.

National Grid Plc has asked Electricite de France SA to prepare two units at its West Burton B gas-fired power plant in case they are needed. Both facilities are offering their services at around 4,000 pounds, so this will be an expensive option.

The imbalance price was at 940 pounds a megawatt-hour at 10 a.m., that’s the cost generators have to pay if they have an unplanned outage or can’t deliver on the power they agreed to send to the grid.

EDF’s Heysham nuclear plant is delayed, while two Drax Group Plc units and the south Humber facility are also experiencing unexpected outages.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.