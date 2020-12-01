(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is leaning toward implementing a cap-and-trade system over a carbon tax after it leaves the European Union from Jan. 1, according to a junior Treasury minister.

While trade talks between the two sides continue, with an outcome potentially emerging in the next few days, businesses and traders remain unclear how the U.K. will charge for pollution once it can no longer buy and sell permits in the EU Emissions Trading System.

Kemi Badenoch, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, told members of Parliament Tuesday that the U.K. is in favor of an emissions trading system that’s linked to the EU’s Emissions Trading System.

“That is the one that we are currently hoping we will be able to negotiate for,” she said.

The EU ETS was set up 15 years ago to reduce heat-trapping CO2 at the lowest possible cost. It imposes pollution caps on companies, allowing those who reduce emissions faster to sell unneeded credits for a profit. Prices are set by the market and have driven significant emissions cuts in the power sector.

The Brexit trade deal will probably exclude any explicit agreement on carbon trading, meaning it will likely be left to officials in London to decide. But U.K. departments have been split over how to move forward.

While the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy wants to proceed with a standalone trading system, the Treasury has been pushing for an economy-wide carbon tax.

Badenoch said a decision will be announced “shortly,” adding that the government has legislated for both a U.K. ETS and a carbon tax.

A decision to opt for a market-based system is likely to be welcomed by heavy emitters, such as the U.K. steel industry who argued that a tax would put them at a competitive disadvantage to EU rivals.

