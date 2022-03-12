(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Premier League disqualified Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich as director of the English soccer team, according to an emailed press release.

The decision comes just days after the British government froze the Russian oligarch’s assets over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a license issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022,” the league said in the statement.

Several U.S. hedge funds with investments from Abramovich were told to freeze his assets, the Wall Street Journal reported. Bidders for the London football club have until March 18 to submit their offers, according to a Sky News report on Friday.

