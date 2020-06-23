Jun 23, 2020
U.K. Price Tag for Pandemic Job Support Tops £30 Billion
The cost of the U.K. government’s two programs for supporting jobs through the pandemic has risen to more than 30 billion pounds ($37 billion), according to new figures.
The furloughing plan and a related measure for the self-employed now cover 11.8 million jobs. In addition, the government has paid out more than 40 billion pounds to almost 1 million companies across its three lending programs to keep businesses afloat.
