(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is investigating how footage of a minister kissing an aide in his private office was obtained by the Sun newspaper, an embarrassing security breach for Prime Minister Boris Johnson that led to the ousting of Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“That is something the Department of Health will be taking forward as an internal investigation,” Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Sky News on Sunday. The government wants “to ensure this kind of situation can’t happen again,” he said.

Hancock resigned on Saturday after still images and video published by the Sun showed him embracing Gina Coladangelo, in breach of the country’s coronavirus rules. The footage appeared to come from a CCTV camera within Hancock’s government office.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that a whistleblower in the Department of Health had obtained the footage, without saying how it got the information.

The Sunday Times said the camera had been hidden inside a smoke detector, also without saying where it had obtained the information. Cabinet ministers have demanded immediate security sweeps of their offices, the newspaper reported.

“It’s completely unacceptable from a security point of view that ministers are being filmed inside their own offices without their knowledge,” former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on BBC TV on Sunday. “We do need to understand how this happened, and make sure ministers are secure in their offices.”

