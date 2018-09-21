(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s National Crime Agency is investigating the use of companies registered in Britain as part of the Danske Bank A/S case, one of Europe’s biggest money-laundering scandals.

The NCA “has related ongoing operational activity” with regard to the use of such entities, the agency said in an emailed statement.

“The threat posed by the use of U.K. company structures as a route for money-laundering is widely recognized and the NCA is working with partners across government to restrict the ability of criminals to use them in this way,” according to the statement.

Danske has admitted that about $234 billion flowed through its unit in Estonia between 2007 and 2015, and says a large part of that needs to be treated as suspicious. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen has resigned in disgrace and criminal investigations are ongoing.

Denmark’s government says Danske could potentially face a fine as big as 4 billion kroner, or about $630 million, if found guilty for its role in the affair.

The NCA’s comments come after the Financial Times reported Thursday that it had opened a criminal investigation into an unidentified U.K.-registered limited liability partnership with links to the Danske Bank branch at the center of the scandal.

