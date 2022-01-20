(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s productivity performance trailed behind almost all of its Group of Seven peers between the Brexit referendum and the pandemic, extending a malaise that has hobbled the U.K. economy for over a decade.

Output per hour worked grew by less than 0.6% a year on average from 2016, when Britons voted to leave the European Union, through 2019, the year before the virus struck, international comparisons published by the Office for National Statistics show. Only Italy put in a weaker performance.

The figures highlight the challenges facing policy makers as they try to reset the economy following following the pandemic. Productivity growth in the U.K. has languished since the financial crisis, depressing wages for millions of workers and limiting the economy’s growth potential. The pace of improvement since the Brexit vote is even weaker than the years leading up to it.

Business investment stagnated in the years following the referendum but economists are divided on whether leaving the European Union will ultimately hinder or help productivity.

Critics say the loss of trade and foreign investment will cost the country productivity-enhancing technology and innovation. Others say restrictions on immigration will push up the cost of labor, making it more attractive for companies to invest in machinery and equipment.

In 2019, an hour of work in the U.K. produced 19% less than in the U.S., 15% less than in France and 9% less than in Germany, according to Thursday’s ONS data. Britain was more productive than Japan, Italy and Canada, however. Those figures are based on levels of gross domestic product that are not adjusted for inflation.

