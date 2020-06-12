(Bloomberg) --

U.K. pub companies including Greene King Plc, JD Wetherspoon Plc and Mitchells & Butlers Plc have raised at least 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) of debt since the country went into lock down in late March.

Britain’s top pub firms by revenue such as Wetherspoon and Marston’s Plc have tapped the bank-loan market and government programs to shore up finances against the impact of closing outlets and social distancing measures.

In additional to debt facilities, companies such as Fuller Smith & Turner Plc and Marston’s requested covenant waivers and other revisions to debt terms from lenders.

U.K. authorities are considering allowing pubs and restaurants to reopen from July 4, though social distancing rules forcing customers to keep two meters apart is likely to limit any rebound in revenue.

The table below shows borrowings and other financial actions of major pub chains.

