(Bloomberg) -- U.K. pub operator Marston’s Plc is attracting takeover interest from buyout firms including Platinum Equity, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Platinum Equity has made an initial approach to Marston’s about a potential deal to take the company private, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of Marston’s jumped as much as 30% on the news. They were up 24% at 10:26 a.m. Friday in London, giving the company a market value of about 589 million pounds ($806 million). Including the company’s debt load, Marston’s has an enterprise value of about 2.2 billion pounds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there is no certainty of a transaction, the people said. A spokesperson for Marston’s declined to comment. A representative for Platinum didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries outside regular U.S. business hours.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.