(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. demanded the European Union delay implementing full checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland until 2023 after the bloc’s surprise threat to impose controls reignited tensions over the border.

In a letter seen by Bloomberg, U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove warned European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic that the British government will “use all instruments at its disposal” if the EU doesn’t help. The two men are due to meet on Wednesday afternoon, along with the first minister and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland.

Unlike the rest of the U.K., Northern Ireland remained in the European Union’s customs union and single market after Brexit to avoid both creating a visible border with the Irish Republic and restarting decades of sectarian conflict.

Instead, goods face complex checks as they cross the Irish Sea. But to ease the pain, not all checks were introduced when the U.K.’s post-Brexit transition period ended on Dec. 31. Even so, businesses have complained of delays and disruption as they move goods from one part of the U.K. to another.

This issue was given extra urgency last week when the European Commission announced it would activate an emergency trigger to control exports of vaccines to Northern Ireland -- blindsiding the U.K. and Irish governments and infuriating unionist political leaders. The EU conceded the decision was wrong and reversed its decision a few hours later, but the debacle still threatens to reopen one of the most controversial aspects of the Brexit negotiations.

‘Grave Error’

In the letter, Gove describes the Commission’s decision as a “grave error,” adding “the feelings of disappointment were particularly acute given the concerns that had already arisen about the practical operation of the Protocol and its economic and societal effects.”

Updating members of the U.K. Parliament on Tuesday, Gove was blunt about the damage he thought the EU had done, saying the European Commission in Brussels had “mucked up.”

“In recent days we’ve seen an increase in community tension,” Gove said. “We will work over coming days to fix the difficulties on the ground.”

Under the terms of the Brexit deal, authorities were granted grace periods on checks on between Great Britain and Northern Ireland relating to supermarkets and their suppliers, chilled meats, medicines and parcel deliveries. Extending them until 2023 would take the arrangements beyond the next election to the Northern Ireland Assembly scheduled to take place by May 2022.

‘Different Space’

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks on Wednesday with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster. Democratic Unionist Party Member of Parliament Ian Paisley said the meeting was positive.

“The prime minister is in a very different space,” Paisley said. “He was blindsided,” he added. “He’s now moved on away from that dreadful language we saw that it was just ‘teething troubles’.”

Officials from both the EU and the U.K. have temporarily halted some checks at the region’s ports after what Mid & East Antrim Council called “an upsurge in sinister and menacing behavior.” That included “graffiti within the local area referencing increasing tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol and describing port staff as targets.”

The EU told staff working in Northern Ireland not to go to work Tuesday, a day after the region stopped physical inspections of products of animal origin at the ports of Belfast and Larne amid security concerns. Document checks will continue, and the measure will be kept under review, Northern Ireland’s agriculture ministry said in a statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.