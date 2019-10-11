(Bloomberg) -- Queen Elizabeth II’s speech in Britain’s Parliament on Monday will unveil Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Extradition Bill, the Sun reported, without saying where it got the information.

The law would give new powers to police to make arrests and extradite more quickly people who are the subject of Interpol red notices, without going through the courts, the newspaper reported. It would also replace many of the powers that police currently have under the European Arrest Warrant system, which would end in the event of a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

