(Bloomberg) -- Some U.K. railway services have been canceled after hairline cracks were found in Hitachi 800 high-speed trains, the BBC reported.

The trains are used by Great Western Railway, London North Eastern Railway and Hull Trains, and the operators warned of cancellations and disruptions while the cracks are investigated, the BBC said. Passengers are being advised not to attempt to travel on Saturday.

Hitachi is investigating the problem, the BBC said, citing a spokesman for Hull Trains, who was hopeful the trains could resume service again as soon as possible.

Representatives for Tokyo-based Hitachi Ltd. weren’t immediately available to comment outside of regular business hours.

