(Bloomberg) -- Home Secretary Priti Patel raised the terrorist threat level to “severe,” meaning the prospect of an attack on the U.K. is “highly likely” after incidents in France and Austria.

The U.K.’s terror threat has been rated “substantial” since November 2019, under which an attack was “likely,” but the terrorist attacks in continental Europe ahead of Covid-19 lockdowns prompted a higher alert level as England prepares to enter its own nationwide restrictions on Wednesday night.

Austrian police made a number of arrests in raids in Vienna on Tuesday after a supporter of Islamic State shot dead at least three people in the center of the country’s capital on Monday night.

The Vienna shootings came after a jihadist killed three people last month in a church on France’s Cote d’Azur, and a teacher was beheaded in Paris after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to students during a discussion of freedom of speech.

In February, a man was shot dead by police in south London after stabbing two people. He wore a fake suicide vest similar to the one used in the 2019 London Bridge stabbing.

