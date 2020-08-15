(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government pledged to open the appeals of England’s university-entrance exam results that prompted protests by students and calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s education secretary.

The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation on Saturday laid out its criteria for the appeal route. Exam boards will be ready to process these appeals from Monday, the government said.

The U.K.’s lockdown in March meant Britain’s 16- and 18-year-olds were unable to sit their usual exams for job and university applications. Instead, the government said grades would be based on an algorithm combining teachers’ predictions, their past test scores and -- controversially -- the results achieved by previous students at their schools.

That prompted a backlash from students after hundreds of thousands were believed to have received lower grades than initially projected by their schools. Students protested outside the government’s headquarters in London on Friday calling for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to resign.

On Friday night, Williamson announced the government will make the appeals process free of charge so teachers were not deterred from making them. The fees are usually paid by schools. Even a successful appeal could force students to defer starting university, as many colleges won’t be able to keep places available.

The government has said students would be able to choose the highest of their calculated grade, the result of an exam taken later in the year, or the outcome of a “mock” exam from the start of the year. The process announced Saturday lays out what will determine a valid mock assessment for an appeal of the test results in England. The new criteria raised the possibility of the grades being based on “non-exam assessments.”

“We want to make sure this opportunity is available to a wide range of students, including those who had not taken a written mock exam before schools and colleges closed,” the government office said. “We will therefore allow a non-exam assessment mark to be used too.”

There had already been a backlash against how this policy was applied in Scotland, which has a separate examination system. The Scottish government later ordered a reversal of the downgrading and instead awarded affected students the results estimated by their teachers.

