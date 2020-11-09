(Bloomberg) -- U.K. realtor Countrywide Plc said it has received an indicative takeover approach from property firm Connells Ltd.

Under the proposal, Connells would buy the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the broker in cash for 250 pence per share, Countrywide said in a statement Monday. Connells has a deadline of Dec. 7 to say whether it intends to make a firm offer, and its conditions include the recommendation of Countrywide’s board.

The indicative amount is more than 70% above Countrywide’s closing share price of 145 pence on Friday. The offer gives Countrywide an equity value of about 82 million pounds ($108 million), according to Bloomberg calculations.

Connells didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Countrywide last month said that private equity firm Alchemy Partners proposed to invest about 90 million pounds to acquire at least 50.1% of the realtor. The firm said it was in “urgent need of recapitalization” to reduce debt and strengthen its finances to weather the pandemic-fueled economic slump.

