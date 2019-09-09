(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy grew at its fastest pace in six months in July, an unexpectedly strong performance that will allay fears Britain was facing a possible pre-Brexit recession.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3% from June, the Office for National Statistics said Monday. Economists had predicted growth of just 0.1%. It left output unchanged over the latest three months.

The economy recorded growth across the board in July, with the dominant services expanding 0.3% -- its best month this year. All else being equal, GDP will grow 0.4% in the third quarter even if output remains unchanged in August and September, avoiding a second straight quarter of contraction.

Key Insights

Construction output rose 0.5%; manufacturing grew 0.3% despite a stagnant month for auto output, and total industrial production gained 0.1%. GDP was 1% higher compared with July 2018.

The trade deficit widened slightly to 9.1 billion pounds ($11.1 billion) in July, with exports and imports both rising just over 3%.

The deficit has been highly volatile in recent months because of flows of non-monetary gold and Brexit stockpiling boosting imports in the first quarter

Construction new orders fell 13.3% in the second quarter, with demand falling in all sectors except infrastructure

There is evidence that the economy lost some momentum in August as the political crisis over Brexit hit confidence and the trade war between the U.S. and China escalated.

Opponents of a no-deal Brexit are battling to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a transition agreement to cushion the blow.

The turmoil has seen Johnson, who has staked his weeks-old premiership on delivering Brexit on Oct. 31, defeated in parliamentary votes, lose his majority, suffer Cabinet resignations and fail in his bid to hold a general election.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman (London) in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Andrew Atkinson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.