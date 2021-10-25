(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The fiscal and monetary double act that got the U.K. through the pandemic is coming to an end, leaving Rishi Sunak to go it alone with dwindling resources to bolster the recovery

China’s economy risks slowing faster than global investors realize, while authorities sought to allay concerns about the economy’s slowdown with a lengthy state media commentary

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation

Germany’s guessing game on who will succeed Jens Weidmannas Bundesbank chief could last longer than usual as talks begin on forming an unprecedented coalition

The prospect that Europe’s surging inflation could stoke pay is being put to the test in the region’s largest economy, Germany

Traders believe the Fed will hike rates twice in 2022. But economists see liftoff in 2023. Who’s right? Bloomberg Economics takes a look

Growth data on both sides of the Atlantic will reveal the impact of a multitude of headwinds that hit the U.S. and are coming Europe’s way

Turkey’s lira fell to a record as the country’s latest diplomatic spat gave traders another reason to sell the struggling currency -- already under pressure following a larger-than-expected rate cut

The finance industry is ratcheting up pressure on Hong Kong to ease its strict quarantine rules and abandon its zero-Covid policy

