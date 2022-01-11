(Bloomberg) --

Robert Walters Plc, the U.K. recruitment company, expects to benefit from an ever-tightening labor market that’s driving wages higher.

With wage inflation taking hold, fourth-quarter profit jumped by 39% compared with last year, the London-based company said in a trading update Tuesday.

“We are seeing candidate shortages across all locations and disciplines, a fierce competition for talent and wage inflation kicking in,” it said, citing particular demand in the U.K.’s legal, commerce finance and technology sectors -- both in and outside of London.

U.K. companies are preparing to hire more workers to meet consumers’ increasing demands to buy products and services instantly online, according to a Lloyds Bank Plc survey published last week. Almost half of the 600 businesses surveyed said they plan to add staff in the medium term.

