Britain’s antitrust regulator designated Amazon.com Inc. as a grocery retailer, subjecting the online retail giant to the same rules followed by U.K. supermarket chains, such as Tesco Plc.

The Groceries Supply Code of Practice prohibits companies from making changes to supply contracts at short notice, and requires retailers to give appropriate period of notice if they no longer want to use a supplier and demand reasons for ending contracts.

“Today’s decision to designate Amazon helps to ensure a level playing field for companies active in the groceries sector as people’s buying habits evolve,” said Adam Land, senior director of remedies, business and financial analysis at the Competition and Markets Authority.

The Seattle-based company sells groceries online under its Amazon Fresh banner, as well as through a partnership with supermarket chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc. It also has a number of convenience stores in the U.K., and a minority stake in food delivery service Deliveroo.

To be governed by the rules, grocers must have annual sales of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.36 billion). Compliance is managed by the independent Groceries Code Adjudicator.

“We strive to build successful, long term relationships with our suppliers and look forward to working with the Groceries Code Adjudicator,” Amazon said in an emailed statement.

