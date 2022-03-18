U.K. Regulator Revokes RT’s License to Broadcast in the U.K.

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s communications regulator Ofcom says RT’s licensee ANO TV Novosti is not “fit and proper” to hold a U.K. broadcast license, according to a website statement.

Ofcom said today’s decision comes amid 29 investigations by the regulator into the impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.