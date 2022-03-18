MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 06: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been reviewed by RT prior to transmission.) The RT logo displayed in its office on December 6, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is a state-funded TV network that produces news content in English and several other languages. The network insists it is no different from other global broadcasters, like the BBC, albeit one that offers alternative views to the mainstream Western media. Western governments, however, see the network as an instrument of the Russian government. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Misha Friedman/Getty Images Europe
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s communications regulator Ofcom says RT’s licensee ANO TV Novosti is not “fit and proper” to hold a U.K. broadcast license, according to a website statement.
Ofcom said today’s decision comes amid 29 investigations by the regulator into the impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
