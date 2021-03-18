(Bloomberg) -- Benefits of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid vaccine continue to outweigh the risks, according to the U.K.’s drugs regulator, which issued renewed guidance as the European Union reviews the shot following reports of blood clots possibly linked to it.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issued its recommendation after five cases -- all of them in men aged 19-59 -- who developed an unusual combination of sinus vein thrombosis and low platelets.

“People should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so,” the agency said in a statement.

