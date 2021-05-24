1h ago
U.K. Reopening, Central Bank Nerves, Commodity Warnings: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- Here’s what to look out for in the global economy this week
- Boris Johnson’s plan to unlock the U.K. economy appears on track after data showing Covid vaccines are effective against a worrying variant boosted the government’s confidence in its proposed roadmap
- With the world barely through this crisis, central bankers are already wondering if a risk-taking binge is setting up the next one
- China intensified its campaign to cool a raw-materials boom, pledging severe punishment for violations ranging from excessive speculation to spreading fake news; Separately, the first warning sign in the global commodity boom is flashing in China
- China’s imports of American goods slowed in April, pulling back on the already incremental progress toward the purchase targets agreed with the U.S. in the 2020 trade deal.
- Bloomberg Economics Ziad Daoud analyzes what’s driving EM currencies
- One U.S. president after another promised to turn this Rust Belt city around. The latest proposal is bringing hope — and skepticism
- Japan’s new 10 trillion yen ($92 billion) university fund to boost advanced research should invest 60% to 70% of its money in stocks when it opens by next March, according to the head of the panel drafting the guidelines
- China never aimed to challenge the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency with the development of a digital yuan, said Xiaochuan Zhou, former governor of the People’s Bank of China
- Nigeria’s economic growth quickened in the first quarter as oil output started to recover and manufacturing production increased for the first time in a year
