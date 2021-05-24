(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson’s plan to unlock the U.K. economy appears on track after data showing Covid vaccines are effective against a worrying variant boosted the government’s confidence in its proposed roadmap

With the world barely through this crisis, central bankers are already wondering if a risk-taking binge is setting up the next one

China intensified its campaign to cool a raw-materials boom, pledging severe punishment for violations ranging from excessive speculation to spreading fake news; Separately, the first warning sign in the global commodity boom is flashing in China

China’s imports of American goods slowed in April, pulling back on the already incremental progress toward the purchase targets agreed with the U.S. in the 2020 trade deal.

Bloomberg Economics Ziad Daoud analyzes what’s driving EM currencies

One U.S. president after another promised to turn this Rust Belt city around. The latest proposal is bringing hope — and skepticism

Japan’s new 10 trillion yen ($92 billion) university fund to boost advanced research should invest 60% to 70% of its money in stocks when it opens by next March, according to the head of the panel drafting the guidelines

China never aimed to challenge the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency with the development of a digital yuan, said Xiaochuan Zhou, former governor of the People’s Bank of China

Nigeria’s economic growth quickened in the first quarter as oil output started to recover and manufacturing production increased for the first time in a year

