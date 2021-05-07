(Bloomberg) -- Britain will permit relatively free leisure travel to 12 nations and territories including Portugal as it seeks to reopen tourism while keeping control over the coronavirus pandemic.

A legal ban on international leisure trips will be eased from May 17, as expected, the Department for Transport said Friday. Return journeys from approved countries will require Covid-19 tests but no period of quarantine.

Also on the “green list” with Portugal and its island provinces of Madeira and the Azores are Israel, Iceland, the Faroes, Singapore, Brunei, New Zealand and Australia, together with the British territories of Gibraltar and the Falklands. There’s no place for mainland Spain or Greece, and the reopening of journeys to and from the U.S. remains on hold.

With the relaxation of border controls, the U.K. has put itself at the leading edge of attempts to return tourism to normal this summer. The resumption of travel will also give a boost to the economy after the country rolled out vaccinations faster than the European Union following its split from the bloc.

“The only route out of this pandemic is a careful prudent and responsible one,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a Downing Street briefing. “The reason there aren’t more places on the list is there aren’t more places that are in the fortunate position that the U.K. has got itself in.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had indicated that approved countries would initially be limited to protect hard-won gains after Britain suffered some of the highest global death rates earlier in the crisis. The list will be revised every three weeks as infection rates change and inoculations gather pace elsewhere.

The reopening of the Portuguese Algarve and Madeira will provide some cheer for short-haul airlines and travel firms, though only the latter is fully open right now, while carriers like British Airways will be eager to see a quick return for lucrative trans-Atlantic markets.

Under the new “traffic-light” system, destinations seen as having a moderate risk are allocated to an “amber” list, requiring passengers entering Britain to self-isolate for 10 days, while those from high-risk “red” countries must quarantine in a hotel for the same period.

Shapps said people shouldn’t visit red-list countries except in the most pressing circumstances, and also discouraged them from flying to amber nations.

London Heathrow airport chief John Holland-Kaye said last month that Spain and Greece, both among the most popular holiday destinations for Britons, could be green-lighted for June and July respectively, and that he was hopeful U.S. routes would reopen soon, at least for Americans visiting the U.K.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.