(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. reported 367 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest daily total since May.

“We continue to see the trend in deaths rising, and it is likely this will continue for some time,” Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said in an emailed statement. She urged people to help slow the spread of the virus by washing their hands regularly, wearing a face covering, and socially distancing.

The U.K’s death toll now stands at 45,365. The government’s official daily data also showed a further 22,885 new cases of coronavirus, compared with 20,890 the day before. Tuesday’s daily fatalities figure is the highest since May 27, when 422 deaths were reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is attempting to control the virus with targeted measures aimed at cracking down on local outbreaks. He has said he wants to avoid a second full national lockdown.

Warrington, a town in northwest England, became the latest area to move into the highest level of restrictions on Tuesday, with all pubs and bars not serving food forced to close. Nottingham and some surrounding areas in the Midlands region will be put into the top tier from Thursday as infection rates soar.

