(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. reported the most new coronavirus infections since the end of February, fueling rising concern that the resurgent pandemic could delay plans to ease restrictions.

A further 7,540 cases were reported Wednesday, the most since Feb. 26, according to the government’s data dashboard. Officials have said they’ll keep a close eye on trends to see whether the country will have to delay the planned easing of restrictions on June 21, amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Hospitalizations, another closely watched variable, crossed 1,000 for the first time since May 12, the latest nationwide data showed. So far, deaths have stayed in line with recent low numbers, with six fatalities reported Wednesday, suggesting that the U.K.’s vaccination program is lessening the severity of Covid cases.

The government said it will provide an update on Monday as to whether it can continue with the easing of measures, which would see nightclubs reopen and most other restrictions lifted.

The government deployed military personnel to parts of the north of England this week to tackle outbreaks of the Delta variant, first identified in India. They will provide additional testing and go door-to-door to urge people to get a vaccine if they are eligible.

