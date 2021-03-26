(Bloomberg) -- U.K. retail sales posted a modest rebound in February after a brutal start to the year, when a lockdown to contain the coronavirus forced non-essential stores to close.

The volume of goods sold in shops and online rose 2.1%, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, in line with the economists’ expectations. Sales excluding auto fuel climbed 2.4%.

The pickup still leaves retailers facing a sharp downturn this quarter after a third national lockdown sent sales plummeting by 8.2% in January. While businesses and consumers are adapting better to restrictions than when restrictions were first imposed last spring, the economy as a whole is likely to shrink by more than 3% during the period.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to alow non-essential stores to reopen on April 12. With half of adults vaccinated against Covid-19, the government has set out plans to soften restrictions.

Policy makers at the Treasury and Bank of England hope consumers will splurge some of the savings they built up in the absence of opportunities to spend. The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane said this week that a “rip-roaring recovery” is possible even a small amount of an estimated 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of excess cash is spent.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.