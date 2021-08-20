(Bloomberg) -- U.K. retail sales fell unexpectedly at the sharpest pace since the economy was in lockdown in January, signal that a sharp recovery may be loosing momentum.

The volume of goods sold in shops and online dropped 2.5% last month after a 0.2% gain in June, which was revised down from a previous estimate, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had expected a slight slowdown to 0.2%

The figures along with a weaker inflation reading earlier this week ease pressure on the Bank of England to pare back its stimulus program. The central bank has warned that consumer price increases may surge to double its 2% target by the end of this year, but a slower pace of spending reduces that risk.

Retailers have warned that they face headwinds in the form of staff and goods shortages caused by the pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union. While Brexit made difficulties in importing products of all kinds, a surge in coronavirus infections forced millions of workers to isolate at home, drying up the pool of available labor that was already hit by departures of foreign workers.

After a brief splurge of euphoria earlier this month that generated some of the strongest growth for retailers on record, spending patterns have shifted in recent weeks. A survey by Barclaycard, which handles almost half the nation’s credit and debit card payments, showed more money going into bars, theaters and sporting events and less into face-to-face retail. The British Retail Consortium says preferences are shifting toward social gatherings that spend most of the past 18 months under harsh restrictions.

A separate report from GfK showed consumer confidence dipped slightly in August. Greater optimism about personal and national economic outlook was overshadowed by a decline in people saying now was the “time to buy” for large purchases.

“If you had the luxury of savings, people look at it and had a warm glow of security. So I don’t think we’re going to go crazy and spend it all overnight,” Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said by phone. He added that inflation for household items might come with people saving so they have “a buffer in place in case prices do go up.”

